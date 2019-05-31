Join the Orioles at Brews & O’s on June 10th! Don’t miss your chance and get tickets today.
John Carroll School Holocaust Remembrance Day

Nineteen guests, including survivors like Halina Silber and Sol Goldstein, and second generation speakers took turns speaking to groups of students during the John Carroll School's Holocaust Remembrance Day Tuesday.

Matt Button | Aegis staff Baltimore Sun
