John Carroll School Holocaust Remembrance Day

MATT BUTTON | AEGIS STAFF / Baltimore Sun
Holocaust survivor Halina Silber answers questions from the audience after sharing her experiences as a Holocaust survivor with students at the John Carroll School Tuesday during the Holocaust Remembrance Day event. Silber worked in a factory owned by Oskar Schindler during the Holocaust and was one of many survivors rescued by Schindler.
Students wait outside at The John Carroll School as the bus of guest speakers for the school's Holocaust Remembrance Day arrive Tuesday morning.
Nineteen guests, including survivors like Halina Silber and Sol Goldstein, and second generation speakers took turns speaking to groups of students during the John Carroll School's Holocaust Remembrance Day Tuesday.
