Matt Button / Aegis Staff / Baltimore Sun

The Havre de Grace High School 2018 Hall of Fame indcutees , front row from left, Charles Eberhardt, representing his late wife Cheryl, David Glenn, Dr. Jacqueline Holland and Mitch Shank, are joined by their presenters, back row from left, Julia Eberhardt, Julian Francis, Gracie Diveley and Renee Hartmann, gather on stage for a photo after Friday morning's ceremony.