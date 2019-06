Havre de Grace High School Hall of Fame's Class of 2012 was inducted at a ceremony Friday at the school. The 2012 inductees are, from left, Earl Christy, who was out of the country and was represented by Dr. Russell Irwin; Ernest Rodia; the late Sheldon Cole, represented by his brother, Issac Cole; and Lou Ward. The inductees were also recognized prior to Friday night's homecoming football game at James Harris Stadium.