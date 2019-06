Twins JennaBella, left, and Jameson Parham pay a visit to the Easter Bunny before participating in Saturday's 30th annual Easter egg hunt in Tydings Park.

Hundreds of children anxiously wait for the starting horn to sound to begin Saturday's 30th annual Easter egg hunt in Tydings Park.

An estimated 350 to 400 children swarmed through Millard Tydings Memorial Park in Havre de Grace, grabbing about 7,000 eggs in 55 seconds on a picture-perfect Saturday afternoon. The event was the Havre de Grace Recreation Committee's 30th annual Easter egg hunt.

MATT BUTTON | AEGIS STAFF