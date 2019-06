Local carver Captain Harry Jobes sits at his booth at the Havre de Grace Middle School during the Havre de Grace Decoy and Wildlife Festival Saturday.

Brothers Daniel, front, and Jonathan Irons work on their carvings at the Havre de Grace Decoy and Wildlife Festival Saturday.

Carvers from the region and other waterfowl enthusiasts flocked to Havre de Grace over the weekend for the 33rd Havre de Grace Decoy and Wildlife Festival.

MATT BUTTON | AEGIS STAFF