Harford Sheriff hosting open house at renovated headquarters Saturday

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office will have an open house Saturday for its renovated headquarters in Bel Air.

The open house will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters, 45 S. Main St., Bel Air.

As part of the renovations, the entire building was gutted, and transformed into a modern facility designed to house many aspects of the Sheriff’s Office’s operations, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

In addition to tours, the H.O.P.E. House, Project Child Print, Mobile Crime Prevention Outreach Office, members of the HCSO Community Policing Unit and Animal Control, will all be on hand. Also, several Sheriff’s Office vehicles will be on display, and a K-9 Unit will be onsite giving demonstrations.

For more information, call 410-836-5403.