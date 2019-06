Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun

Maryanna Skowronski, left, director of the Historical Society of Harford County, and Carol Allen, director of the of Harford Community College library, with a photogravure portrait of racehorse Durbar at the Hayes-Heighe House at HCC. The college bought the print. Durbar and other horse and people stories from the World War I era are featured in an exhibition, curated by Skowronski, that opens at the Hays-Heighe House on Oct. 14.