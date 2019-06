Holden Coe, 8, of Conowingo shows the judges how his Transformer costume works during Havre de Grace's annual Halloween parade Thursday.

Ariel Soul, 11, of Aberdeen has her head served on a platter during Havre de Grace's annual Halloween parade Thursday.

Downtown Havre de Grace was alive with witches, hobgoblins, ghouls, monsters, princesses and scores of youngsters outfitted in more non-traditional costumes for the annual Halloween Parade Thursday night.

Nicole Munchel for The Aegis / Baltimore Sun Media Group