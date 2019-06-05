Havre de Grace Independence Celebration Carnival [Pictures]
Kids of all ages came out to Tyding's Park in Havre de Grace Tuesday evening to enjoy some the games, rides, food and other fun on the opening night of the carnival that kicks off the city's Independence Day celebration. The carnival runs through Saturday when Havre de Grace will hold its parade on Union Avenue followed by fireworks in the park.
Matt Button | The Aegis Baltimore Sun Media Group
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad