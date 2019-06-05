Harford's greatest athletes [Pictures]

MATT BUTTON | AEGIS STAFF, Homestead Publishing
Harford's Greatest Athletes is a continuing feature of www.exploreharford.com brought to you by The Aegis and The Record, the only sources for Harford County news and sports for 156 years. Greatest Athletes are men and women who have excelled in a sport or sport(s) for a sustained career beyond high school and who have been born in Harford County or lived or played in the county. Also considered are athletes who have spent a significant part of their lives in Harford, even if their greatest successes may have occurred somewhere else. We welcome nominations based on these criteria at www.news@theaegis.com or avought@theaegis.com. Pictured is Harford County native Cal Ripken Jr. giving his acceptance speech at his 2007 induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
Swimmer Chase Kalisz, of Fallston, won a silver medal by placing second in the 400-meter individual medley at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. At the University of Georgia, Kalisz was a three-time NCAA champion in the 400 IM. In 2017, he won gold medals in the 200 and 400 IM at the world championship competition in Budapest.
Harford County has produced some great athletes. Here are a few who were left off The Sun's list of Maryland's top 175 athletes but who merited inclusion, along with those who made it.
