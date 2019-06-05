Harford's greatest athletes [Pictures]

MATT BUTTON | AEGIS STAFF, Homestead Publishing

Harford's Greatest Athletes is a continuing feature of www.exploreharford.com brought to you by The Aegis and The Record, the only sources for Harford County news and sports for 156 years. Greatest Athletes are men and women who have excelled in a sport or sport(s) for a sustained career beyond high school and who have been born in Harford County or lived or played in the county. Also considered are athletes who have spent a significant part of their lives in Harford, even if their greatest successes may have occurred somewhere else. We welcome nominations based on these criteria at www.news@theaegis.com or avought@theaegis.com. Pictured is Harford County native Cal Ripken Jr. giving his acceptance speech at his 2007 induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.