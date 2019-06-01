MATT BUTTON/THE AEGIS / Baltimore Sun

Paper balloons with a variety of message from students related to addiction are posted on a board at the main entrance of Havre de Grtace High School for Take a Stand Against Heroin day at Havre de Grace High School Friday. Over 400 students and staff wore heroin overdose victim or heroin fatality T-shirts for the day to represent the number of victims in Harford County effected by addiction.