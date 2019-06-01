Harford County Sheriff's Office Tribute vehicle

MATT BUTTON/THE AEGIS / Baltimore Sun

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler places the final piece, the vehicle number 210 on the rear of the "Tribute" designated event vehicle after its unveiling Monday afternoon at the Harford County Sheriff's Office Southern Precinct in Edgewood. The vehicle is dedicated to the Sheriff's Office Fallen Heroes and was made possible by donations of time and talent from local businesses under the leadership of Canby Motors.