Harford County Sheriff's Office Tribute vehicle

MATT BUTTON/THE AEGIS / Baltimore Sun
The newest vehicle in the Harford County Sheriff's motor pool, "Tribute" rolls through the parking lot for the big reveal Monday afternoon at the Harford County Sheriff's Office Southern Precinct in Edgewood. The designated event vehicle is dedicated to the Sheriff's Office Fallen Heroes.
MATT BUTTON/THE AEGIS / Baltimore Sun
Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler places the final piece, the vehicle number 210 on the rear of the "Tribute" designated event vehicle after its unveiling Monday afternoon at the Harford County Sheriff's Office Southern Precinct in Edgewood. The vehicle is dedicated to the Sheriff's Office Fallen Heroes and was made possible by donations of time and talent from local businesses under the leadership of Canby Motors.
The refurbished police SUV, named “Tribute” in honor of the seven Harford County Sheriff’s Office deputies who have died in the line of duty, was unveiled Monday at the Sheriff's Office Southern Precinct.
Photos by MATT BUTTON / THE AEGIS