MATT BUTTON/THE AEGIS / Baltimore Sun

The Harford County Sheriff's Office unveiled their new H.O.P.E. (Heroin Overdose Prevention Effort) House Friday morning at the Sheriff's Office Southern precinct. The trailer which is set up to simulate a young person's bedroom and bathroom area offers adults and parents a chance to be educated on some of the places drugs can be hidden in plain sight and other potential signs of drug use. An area near the front of the unit has literature that they can take with them about what the've seen.