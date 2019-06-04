Harford September 11th remembrance

Matt Button / Aegis Staff / Baltimore Sun
A blue sash with "Never Forget 9/11" written on it is part of the wreath laid in honor of those lost in the September 11th 2001 attacks in front of the county office building at 220 South Main Street in Bel Air during a brief ceremony Tuesday morning.
Matt Button / Aegis Staff / Baltimore Sun
A Harford County employee takes a moment to honor those lost on September 11th as she stands in front of the wreath laid in their honor during a brief ceremony in front of the county office building at 220 South Main Street in Bel Air Tuesday morning.
Harford County Executive Barry Glassman, joined by county employees, veterans, firemen, police officers and others led a brief ceremony in Bel Air Tuesday morning to honor those lost in the September 11th 2001 attacks.
Photos by Matt Button / The Aegis