Harford heroin prevention roundtable

Steve Ruark for The Aegis / Baltimore Sun Media Group
Col. Steven Bodway, left, chief deputy of the Harford County Sheriff's Office listens to Sen. Ben Cardin during a roundtable discussion about opioid abuse, at the Harford County Sheriff's Office Southern Precinct in Edgewood.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Steve Ruark for The Aegis / Baltimore Sun Media Group
Rep. C.A. "Dutch" Ruppersberger, right, speaks as Col. Steven Bodway, left, chief deputy of the Harford County Sheriff's Office, and Sen. Ben Cardin, center, listen during a roundtable discussion about opioid abuse, at the Harford County Sheriff's Office Southern Precinct in Edgewood.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Maryland U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin and members of Harford County's Heroin Overdose Prevention Effort discussed proactive approaches to dealing with the current heroin epidemic during a rountable discusssion in Edgewood Monday.
Steve Ruark for Baltimore Sun Media Group