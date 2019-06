MATT BUTTON AEGIS STAFF, Baltimore Sun Media Group

The Harford Christian School kept their Envirothon winning streak alive as the team took first place ,for the eighth year in a row, in the Harford County Envirothon Friday at Broad Creek Scout Camp. The team, from left, Gracie Shannahan, Danielle Reifer, Savannah Kane, Brooke Fletcher and Nick Giro stand with their awards after Friday's competition.