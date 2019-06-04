Child Abuse Prevention month pinwheels

MATT BUTTON / AEGIS STAFF / Baltimore Sun
Lilly Tabone of Bel Air places a few pinwheels among the others during the Pinwheel Vigil in recognition of April as Child Abuse Prevention month in font of the Harford County Circuit Courthouse in Bel Air Wednesday evening. The event was presented by the Court Appointed Special Advocates, CASA, and the Harford County Child Advocacy Center.
Savannah Marks, left, Kayla Painter, center, and Julie Ament place a few last pinwheels among the others during the Pinwheel Vigil in recognition of April as Child Abuse Prevention month in font of the Harford County Circuit Courthouse in Bel Air Wednesday evening. The event was presented by the Court Appointed Special Advocates, CASA, and the Harford County Child Advocacy Center.
The Harford County Child Advocacy Center and CASA of Harford County sponsored Wednesday evening's Pinwheel Vigil in front of the Harford County Courthouse in Bel Air in recognition of April as Child Abuse Prevention month.
photos Matt Button / The Aegis