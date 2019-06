A surveillance photo of the man whom Maryland State Police say robbed the Benson Post Office on Saturday, Oct. 5. The third time the tiny post office has been robbed since December 2012.

Harford County sheriff's deputies investigate following a robbery at Madison Bank of Maryland near Aberdeen. Police say the robbers, two white men, were both armed.

Since November 2012 there have been 15 bank and post office robberies in Harford County. Arrests have since been made in all but four.

The Aegis