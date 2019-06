MATT BUTTON/THE AEGIS / Baltimore Sun

April Troyer stays cool in the ring as the bids grow on her 1,279-pound grand champion market steer during the 4-H Livestock Auction Saturday evening at the Harford County Farm Fair. The final winning bid was $24 a pound, a total of $30,696. “It was very exciting and surprising,” April, 16, said of the price for her steer, which was purchased by Giant of Rock Spring, a long-time buyer at the auction.