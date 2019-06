MATT BUTTON / AEGIS STAFF / Baltimore Sun

Fallston Middle School Principal Dr. Anthony Bess, center, does a little Dab move for the students and teachers in the audience after being presented the Blue Ribbon School medallion by Dr. Karen Salmon, right, State Superintendent of Schools and Dr. Darla Strouse, Executive Director, Office of Partnerships and the Blue Ribbon Schools program, left, during the Fallston Middle School 2018 Blue Ribbon School celebration program Monday at the Fallston High School auditorium.