Folks wander the grounds of the Steppingstone Museum, visiting the host of vendors and other fun during the Fall Festival Sept. 29.

Folks enjoy an old fashion hayride during the Fall Festival at Steppingstone Museum Sept. 29.

With beautiful weekend weather, many folks came out to enjoy the variety of family fun at the Fall Harvest and Crafty Festival at Steppingstone Museum Sept. 29.

MATT BUTTON | AEGIS STAFF