Faces of Harford's heroin epidemic

Speakers who talked about addiction and the loss of loved ones to heroin abuse highlighted a series of six community forums held at Harford County middle schools between Sept. 30 and Nov. 5. Hundreds of parents and children attended the forums, which were jointly sponsored by the Harford Office of Drug Control Police in partnership with the Harford County Sheriff's Office, Harford County Public Schools, the Harford Council of PTAs and Harford Health Department.