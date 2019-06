Kristin DeCapite, 32, of Bel Air, relaxes with her two sons and newborn daughter after a walk through the Ma & Pa Trail Saturday afternoon.

Local musicians Kurt Subbrink and Brian Wood perform during the walk and rally Saturday afternoon to raise awareness about the incomplete segment of the Ma & Pa Trail.

The Ma & Pa Heritage Trail, a group of advocates for the preservation of the Maryland and Pennsylvania Railroad, which the trail lies along, held its third annual walk and rally on Saturday afternoon to bring awareness to the incomplete project.