File photo by Kenneth Lam

From left, Cecil F. Hill Sr., Allan Fair, David Craig, mayor of Havre de Grace, and John Bowers, chairman of Maryland Thoroughbred Racing Foundation, are organizing efforts to open a horse racing museum and equine retirement center in the town where the Havre de Grace Racetrack operated from 1912 to 1950, in which thoroughbred such as Man O War, Citation and Seabiscuit raced. The men are photographed in front of the club house of the original race track, which the group wants to recreate at the site of the museum.