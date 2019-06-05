War of 1812 [Pictures]

Members of the Militia prepare to stand their ground as British troops march down Washington Street pillaging as they go during the War of 1812 Bicentennial event Saturday in Havre de Grace.

Havre de Grace commemorated the 200th anniversary of the city being invaded by the British in the War of 1812 on Saturday, May 4. People lined the downtown streets, cameras in hand, and followed a small contingent of re-enactors - some in blue uniforms and others in red - from their landing zone at Concord Point, up Market Street, through the main shopping district at Rochambeau Plaza and eventually to a U.S. militia encampment on the grounds of the Susquehanna Museum at the Lock House.

Staff photos by Matt Button