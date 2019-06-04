Use Code BALT69 for a $69 Ticket to One Day University on July 9
Maryland Harford County

Edgewood High School 2018 Hall of Fame induction

Edgewood High School honored two of the school's legends during Friday's 2018 Hall of Fame induction ceremony naming memorial scholarships ater them. An athletic scholarship will be named in honor of former coach, teacher and athletic director Mr. Lambert "Bud" Coakley and another scholarship will be named the Carl "Wee" Bradley Unsung Hero Scholarship.

Photos by Matt Button / The Aegis
