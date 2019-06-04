Edgewood High School 2018 Hall of Fame induction

Matt Button / Aegis Staff / Baltimore Sun
Edgewood High School Principal Kilo Mack, left, and Helen Morrison, President of the EHS Alumni Association, right, are joined by members of the Coakley family from left, Shelly Vines, Kim Kosinski, Melissa Nelson and Mike Coakley after the announcement of the Memorial Scholarship honoring their father and former Edgewood High School coach, teacher and Athletic Director Mr. Lambert "Bud" Coakley during Friday morning's 2018 Edgewood High School Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Edgewood High School.
Matt Button / Aegis Staff / Baltimore Sun
Edgewood High School Principal Kilo Mack, left, and Helen Morrison, President of the EHS Alumni Association, right, are joined by Dudley Bradley and his wife Stefanie after the announcement of the Carl "Wee" Bradley Unsung Hero Memorial Scholarship honoring Bradley's brother who was a standout basketball player at Edgewood before his sudden death in 1975. The announcement was made during Friday morning's 2018 Edgewood High School Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Edgewood High School.
Edgewood High School honored two of the school's legends during Friday's 2018 Hall of Fame induction ceremony naming memorial scholarships ater them. An athletic scholarship will be named in honor of former coach, teacher and athletic director Mr. Lambert "Bud" Coakley and another scholarship will be named the Carl "Wee" Bradley Unsung Hero Scholarship.
Photos by Matt Button / The Aegis