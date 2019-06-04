Edgewood High School 2018 Hall of Fame induction

Matt Button / Aegis Staff / Baltimore Sun

Edgewood High School Principal Kilo Mack, left, and Helen Morrison, President of the EHS Alumni Association, right, are joined by Dudley Bradley and his wife Stefanie after the announcement of the Carl "Wee" Bradley Unsung Hero Memorial Scholarship honoring Bradley's brother who was a standout basketball player at Edgewood before his sudden death in 1975. The announcement was made during Friday morning's 2018 Edgewood High School Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Edgewood High School.