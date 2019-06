Aegis photos

From left, Sue Kealy,Barnes and Noble; Henry Peck with Geiger Pump and Equipment; Carolyn Smith from the Empty Stocking Fund; Cindy Melrose, manager of the Bel Air Barnes and Noble; and the Empty Stocking Fund's Jane Brown stand with boxes of books collected for the Empty Stocking Fund at the store. Peck and Geiger Pump and Equipment also made a generous donation to help purchase books for the fund.