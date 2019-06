Folks enjoy the many activities around the mill during Saturday's fall festival at Eden Mill Nature Center in Pylesville.

A boy takes a moment to look at all the carved pumpkins on display at Saturday's fall festival at Eden Mill Nature Center.

A beautiful fall day set the backdrop as folks young and old came out to enjoy nature, learn a little history of Eden Mill and sling a pumpkin through the air from a trebuchet during Saturday's Eden Mill Nature Center's Fall Festival.

PHOTOS BY MATT BUTTON | AEGIS STAFF