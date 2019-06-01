Dwight Griffith Ironman training

MATT BUTTON/THE AEGIS / Baltimore Sun

"No matter what, I just have to put one foot in front of the other,” says Dwight Griffith about competing in the Ironman Maryland. “If I can inspire other people to fight, or exercise, or deal with adversity head on, then it’s worth it,” he said. Griffith recently started the Griffith Never Give Up Foundation which seeks to help those who are often to proud to ask for help, like himself.