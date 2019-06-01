Dwight Griffith Ironman training
Dwight Griffith of Fallston recently started the Griffith Never Give Up Foundation, which he is hoping to promote awareness of by participating in the Ironman Maryland. “It helps hard working people, contributing to society, facing some kind of adversity, to overcome that adversity,” Griffith said. “Those people are everywhere, struggling. So many are giving what they can, doing what they can, and they’re too proud to ask for help.”
Photos by Matt Button/The Aegis
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad