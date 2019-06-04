Use Code BALT69 for a $69 Ticket to One Day University on July 9
Maryland Harford County

Deer Creek debris removal in Darlington

Crews with Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration work to remove tree debris under the Route 161 (Darlington Road) Bridge over Deer Creek caused from the storm on Aug. 31. Closures will be in effect 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. 

Photos by Matt Button / The Aegis
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
73°