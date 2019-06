Fans sit back and enjoy Thursday semifinal match up between Harford County and Prince George's County, MD Thursday afternoon on Cal Sr.'s Yard.

A determined Philip Winfield waits for the pitch from the Prince George's County pitcher during Thursday's semifinal match up on Cal Sr.'s Yard.

The Hickory Hornets from Harford County advanced to the U.S. Championship game of the 2014 Cal Ripken World Series with an 11-9 win over the Maryland champion team from Prince George's County on Thursday afternoon at Cal Sr.'s Yard in Aberdeen.

Matt Button of The Aegis, Baltimore Sun Media Group