Bobby Parker for The Aegis, Baltimore Sun Media Group

Harford County player Colton Knoble, from the Hickory Hornets, stands with his trophy after winning the Homerun Derby in the Nationwide Skills Challenge during Friday evening's opening ceremonies for the Cal Ripken World Series. Knoble started the derby off slow, but managed to crank a 275-foot home run over the center field wall on the last of his eight allotted swings, finishing with five homers.