Confederate veteran honored in Havre de Grace [Pictures]
About 35 to 40 people took part in a ceremony Saturday to honor a Confederate veteran at a Havre de Grace cemetery. The members of United Daughters of the Confederacy Harford County Chapter 114 and the Lt. Col. Robert H. Archer Camp 2013 of the Sons of Confederate Veterans put together the ceremony in honor of Confederate Pvt. George Washington Bryant, a member of Company E of the First Maryland Cavalry.
Photos by David Anderson | The Aegis
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad