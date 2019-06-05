Confederate veteran honored in Havre de Grace [Pictures]

Jay Barringer, commander of the Maryland Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, gives a passionate defense of the Southern "cause" Saturday during a ceremony to honor Confederate veteran Pvt. George W. Bryant in Angel Hill Cemetery in Havre de Grace.

Michael Eldreth III, 4, center, of Elkton, stands tall among the older members of the color guard of the Maryland Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans.

About 35 to 40 people took part in a ceremony Saturday to honor a Confederate veteran at a Havre de Grace cemetery. The members of United Daughters of the Confederacy Harford County Chapter 114 and the Lt. Col. Robert H. Archer Camp 2013 of the Sons of Confederate Veterans put together the ceremony in honor of Confederate Pvt. George Washington Bryant, a member of Company E of the First Maryland Cavalry.

Photos by David Anderson | The Aegis