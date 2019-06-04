Wil Brady Swim-a-Thon at Fallston Swim Club [Pictures]

Members of the Fallston Fins swim team came together Wednesday for the annual Wil Brady Swim-a-Thon at the Fallston Swim Club. Youngsters got a chance to beat the heat and help raise money in honor of former team member Wil Brady who was killed in a auto crash a few years ago. Close to 100 Fallston Fins participated to benefit the Katie and Wil Brady Memorial Foundation. Over the past five years, close to $20,000 has been raised.

MATT BUTTON | AEGIS STAFF