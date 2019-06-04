Bud Bitzer scholarship awards 2019

Matt Button / The Aegis / Baltimore Sun

The 2019 Bud Bitzer Scholarship receipients were honored at last Thursday evening's 17th annual banquet at the Richlin Ballroom in Edgewood. The players receiving scholarships are, from left, Kevin Brown, representing his son Kameron, C. Milton Wright; Joshua Mergler, Havre de Grace; Jeremiah Minter, Harford Tech; Darrius Lloyd, John Carroll; Anthony Johnson, Aberdeen; Sam Macatee, North Harford; Thomas Wilkins, Bel Air; Jamaal Chase, Joppatowne; James Johnson, Fallston; Will Gileza, Patterson Mill and Anthony Blume, Edgewood.