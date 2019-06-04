Maryland Aegis

Bud Bitzer scholarship awards 2019

For the 17th year 11 local high school football players were honored as the recepients of the 2019 Ravens Nest No. 1 Bud Bitzer scholarship awards during Thursday evening's banquet at the Richlin Ballroom in Edgwood. 

