Bud Bitzer scholarship awards 2019

Matt Button / The Aegis / Baltimore Sun
The 2019 Bud Bitzer Scholarship receipients were honored at last Thursday evening's 17th annual banquet at the Richlin Ballroom in Edgewood. The players receiving scholarships are, from left, Kevin Brown, representing his son Kameron, C. Milton Wright; Joshua Mergler, Havre de Grace; Jeremiah Minter, Harford Tech; Darrius Lloyd, John Carroll; Anthony Johnson, Aberdeen; Sam Macatee, North Harford; Thomas Wilkins, Bel Air; Jamaal Chase, Joppatowne; James Johnson, Fallston; Will Gileza, Patterson Mill and Anthony Blume, Edgewood.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Matt Button / The Aegis / Baltimore Sun
Baltimore Ravens Offensive Tackle Greg Senat, left, answers a few questions about his professional football career from emcee Scott Garceau during Ravens Nest No. 1 Bud Bitzer Scholarship awards banquet Thursday evening at the Richlin Ballroom in Edgewood.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
For the 17th year 11 local high school football players were honored as the recepients of the 2019 Ravens Nest No. 1 Bud Bitzer scholarship awards during Thursday evening's banquet at the Richlin Ballroom in Edgwood.