Trucks roll along I-95 near the Route 24 overpass in Abingdon just after 9:30 Thursday morning, as another snowstorm begins its assault on Harford County.

An umbrella offers some protection from the wintry weather during a walk along Custis Street in Aberdeen on Thursday morning.

Up to 8 inches of new snow could fall across Harford County Thursday, as schools, government offices and some businesses closed and residents hunkered down for what could be the biggest storm of the season.

The Aegis / Baltimore Sun Media Group