Victoria Ramsey, left, and her brother Ryan watch as one of the pancake chefs flips a few cakes during Friday morning's pancake breakfast at Bel Air High School.

Folks line up Friday morning at Bel Air High School to enjoy a stack of pancakes at the annual Pancake Breakfast.

Despite the gloomy start to the day, folks came out to enjoy the pancake breakfast, turtle derby, frog jumping and other fun.

Aegis staff photos by Matt Button, Baltimore Sun Media Group