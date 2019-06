Cherie Gajewski, from Edgewood, tries to stay warm before the start of the Bel Air town Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting in Bel Air, Maryland on December 7.

Street performers, bands, ballerinas and a moving live nativity delighted the crowds who showed up to watch the Bel Air town Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting in Bel Air, Maryland on December 7.

A quarter of a century after its inception, Bel Air's annual Christmas Parade is still going as strong as ever. Hundreds of people packed Main Street for the festive event Sunday, which was again followed by a bonfire and sing-along at Shamrock Park and the lighting of the town Christmas tree.

Scott Serio for The Aegis