Team Meat Coma, from left, Shawn Overbey, Amy Overbey, Joe Hilseberg, Roy Fisher, and Bev Regester and Tom Eberwein, not pictured, were the grand champion winners for the weekend's Maryland State BBQ Bash in Bel Air.

The sweet smell of barbeque filled the air Friday and Saturday as teams from near and far came to Bel Air to compete and folks came out to sample some of the delicious items from a host of vendors at the Maryland State BBQ Bash Friday and Saturday.

Matt Button of The Aegis, Baltimore Sun Media Group