MATT BUTTON | AEGIS STAFF / Baltimore Sun

Dr. Shawn Walsh, left, with the Army Research Lab talks about the new tyoes of materials used in developing new helmets for soldiers as Staff Sgt Thalamus Lewis, Jyuji Hewitt, Deputy to Command General for RDECOM, and Col Kevin Ellison look at one of the prototypes during a visit to the Army Research Lab Wednesday. Staff Sgt Lewis' life was saved by his helmet when he was shot and struck in the head in Afghanistan.