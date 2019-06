MATT BUTTON | AEGIS STAFF / Baltimore Sun Media Group

The Cumpston family, from left, Tom, Susie, Alice Megan and Madelyn pose for a photo before the Easter Egg Drop part of the 10th anniversary event at Annie's playground Saturday. The playground is named for Annie Cumpston, a 6-year-old who was struck and killed in an accident in Baltimore after atttending the circus with her family. Cumston died in March 2003.