Harford Family House’s “Ahoy!” nets record $56,000 to fight homelessness

Harford Family House’s 3rd annual “Ahoy! Cocktails by the Bay” netted a record $56,000 for Harford County’s families with children experiencing homelessness the evening of May 30 at La Banque de Fleuve’s Seaplane Base in Havre de Grace.

The most recent Point in Time (PIT) count conducted by Harford County’s Office of Economic and Community Development found more than 230 men, women and children live without a home — a 19% increase from last year. Funds raised through “Ahoy!” will allow the nonprofit to provide critical housing, resources and support to families in need.

The event’s theme, “There’s No Place like ‘A Home’” embraced the 1939 American musical film, “The Wizard of Oz,” and more than 200 attendees, including honorary co-chairs County Councilman Robert Wagner and his wife, Tina, enjoyed themed cocktails, food from MacGregor’s restaurant, live music from Sam O’Hare, raffles and more.

Attendees also heard from Donna Blunt, a former resident of Harford Family House.

“When Harford Family House took me and my grandson in last year, we were very afraid and depressed,” Blunt said. “I had no job, no money and was one month away from having my car repossessed. I had never in my wildest dreams ever thought we would be homeless.”

With the help of Harford Family House, however, Blunt has re-established her independence. She now has two jobs, is living in her own mobile home she is in the process of purchasing, is working toward her Commercial Drivers’ License and her grandson is thriving.

A record $23,000 was raised by the event’s cast members — individuals within Harford County’s business community. Lance Hersh, co-owner of Saxon’s Diamond Centers, received the “Buoy of Hope” award for raising $6,900 for the cause.

“While we celebrate an extremely successful ‘Ahoy!,’ our signature fundraising events currently make up about 20% of our organizational budget and represent one small way by which we are able to make a difference in the lives of families who are experiencing homelessness,” says Robin Tomechko, CEO of Harford Family House.

“Did you know the average cost to help one family annually is $25,000? The community’s year-round support is desperately needed, and we encourage folks to follow the amazing example set by our ‘Ahoy!’ fundraising champions.”

Now in its 30th anniversary year, Harford Family House is the largest provider of housing for families with children experiencing homelessness and unaccompanied young adults in Harford County. Since its inception, the organization has provided housing, resources and support to more than 600 families, changing the lives of more than 1,900 individuals.

To donate or learn other ways to get involved, visit www.harfordfamilyhouse.org.