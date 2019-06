Dennis Golladay, president of Harford Community College, speaks during the official opening of Towson University's new building at Harford.

Brittany Martin of Edgewood, who is taking classes at Towson's new Harford campus, speaks during the official opening of the building at Harford.

Officials from Towson University and Harford Community College and their guests officially opened the new Towson University at Northeastern Maryland classroom building on the east side of HCC's campus near Bel Air on Friday, Oct. 10.

