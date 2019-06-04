Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics coming through Harford Tuesday

The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics will be traveling through Harford County Tuesday.

Drivers can expect possible delays along Route 40 from Havre de Grace to Joppa between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Officers from Havre de Grace Police Department received the torch Monday in Cecil County and brought it back to the city.

“We will guard the law enforcement torch until we use it tomorrow for the Harford County Torch Run,” Havre de Grace posted on its Facebook page. “If you see us running tomorrow, please wave and say hi. We do this run to raise awareness about the Maryland Special Olympics.”

Officers and other runners in Cecil ran more than 12 miles, which officers will run 19 miles Tuesday in Harford, bringing the torch to Harford-Baltimore County line, where Baltimore County Police will take control of the torch and bring it to Towson for the Special Olympic Summer Games.