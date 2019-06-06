Special Olympics Torch Run comes through Harford County

The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics traveled through Harford County Tuesday, along Route 40 from Havre de Grace to Joppa.

Officers from Havre de Grace Police Department received the torch Monday in Cecil County and brought it back to the city.

“We will guard the law enforcement torch until we use it [Tuesday] for the Harford County Torch Run,” Havre de Grace Police posted on its Facebook page. “If you see us running tomorrow, please wave and say hi. We do this run to raise awareness about the Maryland Special Olympics.”

Officers and other runners in Cecil ran more than 12 miles.

Law enforcement officers from a host of Harford County agencies as well as members of the Harford County Running Club carried the Law Enforcement Torch 19 miles along Route 40 Tuesday, bringing the torch to Harford-Baltimore County line in Joppa, where Baltimore County Police took control of the torch and brought it to Towson for the Special Olympic Summer Games, which begin today and run though Sunday.