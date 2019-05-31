Maryland Aegis

Three new HCPS Educator Hall of Fame Members

Three outstanding former Harford County Public Schools teachers, George Clark, Lynne Owen and the late David Simmons, were inducted into the HCPS Educator Hall of Fame at the June 23 Harford County Board of Education meeting.
David Anderson of The Aegis
