Three new HCPS Educator Hall of Fame Members

DAVID ANDERSON | AEGIS STAFF, Baltimore Sun Media Group
Joanne Simmons gives an emotional tribute to her late husband, long-serving elementary physical education teacher David J. Simmons, as he is inducted posthomously into the Harford County Public Schools Educator Hall of Fame Monday. Behind her are HCPS Superintendent Barbara Canavan, Board of Education President Nancy Reynolds and Tom Owen, president of the Harford County Retired School Personnel Asssociation.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
DAVID ANDERSON | AEGIS STAFF, Baltimore Sun Media Group
George Clark, a veteran business teacher and department chair at Bel Air and C. Milton Wright High Schools, speaks about his time with the school system Monday during his induction into the Educator Hall of Fame. In the background, from left, are Superintendent Barbara Canavan, school board President Nancy Reynolds and Tom Owen, president of the Harford County Retired School Personnel Association.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Three outstanding former Harford County Public Schools teachers, George Clark, Lynne Owen and the late David Simmons, were inducted into the HCPS Educator Hall of Fame at the June 23 Harford County Board of Education meeting.
David Anderson of The Aegis