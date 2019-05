Police in Harford County are investigating at fatal crash in Street.

Harford County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the crash, which was first reported around 1:35 a.m. in the 1600 block of Poole Road.

Poole Road remained closed between the area of Arena to Cedar Church roads around 4 a.m., according the a tweet from the sheriff’s office.

No additional information is available at this time.

This story will be updated.