Longtime Boyd & Fulford Drugs Store owner celebrates 89th birthday

Lifelong Bel Air resident M. Eugene Streett celebrated his 89th birthday Friday.

The owner of Boyd & Fulford Drugs Store on Main Street in Bel Air sat in a chair in the back corner of his store just next to the tall pharmacy counter just enjoying the day and greeting customers as they stopped in Friday.

Becky Dorothy, a friend of Streett’s quietly walked over carrying a bright orange envelope in her hand.

“Happy birthday,” she said, passing the envelope to Streett as he stood from his chair to greet her and accept the friendly gesture. “54?” Dorothy asked jokingly. The pair shared a laugh as she turned to leave and Streett relaxed back into his chair smiling as he looked at the envelope.

Another customer who was picking up a prescription offered a quick birthday greeting and asked “you didn’t take the day off?”

Streett chuckled and replied, “Well, I don’t live to far away so I’m back and forth.”

Streett began working at the Boyd & Fulford store as a young man in 1944 and after attending pharmacy school in Baltimore, eventually purchased the now iconic Bel Air store in 1964, with his wife, the late Maryterese.

The pharmacy itself has existed since 1892, named for its original owners Henry James Boyd and Alexander Maitland Fulford.