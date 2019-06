The original church at Saint Margaret Parish in Bel Air, which dates to 1905, is open for Mass as the current church undergoes a $1.4 million renovation.

The main church building at St. Margaret Parish in Bel Air, built in 1969, will be undergoing repairs and renovation this summer. In the interim, the original church building, constructed in 1905, will be used for daily Masses, while Saturday and Sunday Masses will be held in the parish hall or at St. Mary Magdalen Mission.

