Harford County to host seminar on small business taxes

Harford County officials will host a free seminar on small business taxes next month in Havre de Grace.

The county’s Office of Community and Economic Development is hosting the event, which will feature an expert in the field of small business tax requirements.

The county’s event will take place July 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. at The GroundFloor co-working space off of Pulaski Highway.

Several studies over the years have placed Maryland among the worst states to start a small business, and taxes may be to blame.

In a report from last July, FitSmallBusiness ranked Maryland 42nd when it came to friendliness toward new businesses. In terms of its taxes, Maryland ranked 43rd.

In their 2018 small business report, WalletHub ranked Maryland 42nd as well, up six spots from their study the year before. Maryland beat out Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Connecticut, among others.